Abhay 2: Raghav Juyal reveals why he said yes to play a negative character

Actor and Dancer Raghav Juyal who was seen in ABCD 2, Nawabzade, Street Dancer 3D will be seen in ZEE5's Abhay 2 which is releasing on 29th September playing the negative character of serial killer opposite Kunal Kemmu.

On talking about choosing a negative role he shares, "The particular reason I said yes to this show is that my character is completely different from my real life and playing a character like this will definitely help me improve my craft of acting. According to me, one learns a lot not just about the craft but also about him/herself while acting, as we get to do a lot of things which we never dreamt of doing. For example, the character that I play has such a different upbringing than me, so I had to keep a parallel thought process going to understand the actions and reactions of him."

He further adds, "I have used a lot of my personal memories to get the correct emotion for my character. I wouldn't share it publicly but It did really help me trigger the right emotion for the role."

He will also be seen in Bahut Hua Samman alongside Ram Kapoor and Sanjay Mishra which will be streaming on Hotstar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news