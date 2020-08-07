Abhay 2 trailer out: The chase has officially begun!

ZEE5 has always presented the best crime thrillers and one of its most successful and the biggest franchise Abhay will now premiere its second season on 14th August and the trailer dropped in yesterday (August 6).

Watch the trailer of Abhay 2

The trailer begins with Ram Kapoor getting willingly arrested as his goal is to meet Abhay Pratap Singh (Kunal Kemmu), a fearless STF officer who would do anything for justice. However, there's a twist - Ram Kapoor has already rolled the dice and is now making Abhay dance to his tunes if he wants the kids to be saved, who he has already kidnapped. There are a series of murders that Ram Kapoor is behind, but what cost? The trailer just gets better here as the fight for justice and truth intensifies. You will see a lustful murderer getting away with crimes, an evil master mind and a two-faced criminal who chops off everyone with a circular saw. All this and more will surely send shivers down your spine. What happens now? Will Abhay's fight for justice win or will he lose? Will the school kids survive? Find out on 14th August 2020, exclusively on ZEE5.

Along with Kunal Kemmu, the second season has an ensemble cast consisting Ram Kapoor as the super villain; Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh opposite Kunal Kemmu; Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan in a never seen before villainous avatar.

Kunal Kemmu says, "The chase has officially begun as ZEE5 drops the second season of Abhay on Independence Day weekend. I hope people join Abhay Pratap Singh in his fight for Justice on 14th August. Ever since the announcement was made for Abhay 2, my DMs have been flooded with people eagerly waiting for the second season. This season is grittier with some of the most unpredictable crime stories. It features a set of gut-wrenching villains and I am humbled to have got the opportunity to work with co-stars like Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Asha Negi, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal, Indeaneil Sengupta, Nidhi Singh and Asheema Vardhan. I am excited to see how the audience will react to Abhay 2".

Director Ken Ghosh says, "The second season has so many layers and each episode is sure to induce chills as it is more gruesome than the previous one and also inspired from true events. Every actor has done great justice to their roles and I bet that some of you may not even recognize them, that's how involved they were with every nuance of their character! I cannot wait to hear audience feedback on this one. Block your date for 14th August and I hope you enjoyed the trailer!"

So mark your calendars for this Independence Day Weekend release. Abhay 2 premieres 14th August on ZEE5.

