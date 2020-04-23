Abhay Deol gets back to painting, draws a woman affected by Coronavirus

Abhay Deol is not only one of the most versatile actors but also a fantastic artist. He has often shared his work of art on his Instagram account and the latest one is probably the best. He shared a painting of a woman and it was a reflection and representation of the Coronavirus pandemic the world is suffering from. His fans were in awe after seeing this!

This is what he wrote about it- "Trying to get back into drawing/painting. Couldn't help but draw the people most affected by the pandemic. I should try and work on happier themes! But living in a country that fans communal hatred even through a pandemic, with a media that is itself biased and divisive, where there is active disinformation everywhere manipulating people, where your nationalism is more important than your humanity, I guess this woman is appropriate." (sic)

Have a look right here:

A user wrote- "This is so beautiful." Another one wrote- "Heartbreaking! ....my artist extraordinaire...." (sic) And another one stated- "This world needs more humans like you." The actor posted another picture where he said he's stepping out after a long time but only to buy essentials. Have a look right here:

It seems it's time to keep a tab on his Instagram account more often since he's one of the most interesting celebrities on social media and also a very honest one!

