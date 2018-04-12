Abhay Deol: Stars who bag major endorsements are supported by big producers

Abhay Deol opines that major brands only approach those stars that are supported by a big producer, who usually have four or five films under their belt and that provides them with tremendous marketing opportunities



Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol is always known to support environmental friendly causes despite his status as a celebrity, he has time and again ensured to raise awareness on the issue, whenever he can. Abhay who will next be seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu, expressed his happiness about Maharashtra goverment's plastic ban, lauding their decision. He feels that although the results won't be immediate people will gradually able to appreciate the ruling.

Abhay Deol is nonetheless content that usage of plastic bottles will reduce now. He himself seldom uses them and prefers to drink boiled water filled in glass bottles. He believes that plastic bottles are not only harmful to the environment they are also have an adverse effect on your body.

Abhay opines that major brands only approach those stars that are supported by a big producer, who usually have four or five films under their belt and that provides them with tremendous marketing opportunities. He concurs since he doesn't have big films or a producer's blessing, he gets lesser brand and is quite happy with that.

