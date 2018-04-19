Abhay Deol: Supernatural space excited me

Abhay Deol is all geared up for his next Nanu Ki Jaanu, which hits screens tomorrow (April 20)



Abhay Deol

Over the last few years, Abhay Deol has featured in indie films and projects with unconventional roles. The actor is excited about returning to mainstream cinema with Nanu Ki Jaanu, which hits screens tomorrow (April 20).

Talking about his choice of cinema, Deol says, "Nanu Ki Jaanu is a mainstream film. It is a horror-comedy, so there is a certain quirk to it, making it a little different from usual mainstream films."

Directed by Faraz Haider and produced by Sajid Qureshi, the film is about a crook who falls in love with a ghost. "I had to shoot scenes where I am talking to a ghost. I was apprehensive about the part, but the newness of the supernatural space excited me," says Deol, who stars alongside Patralekhaa in the movie.

