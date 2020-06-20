Abhay Deol takes a dig at Bollywood award shows; says people in the industry lobby against you

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has created a wave in Bollywood. One after another, a lot of artistes have confessed facing the 'favouritism' and shared their side of the story on social media. The actor committed suicide on June 14, 2020, and since then, people can't stop speaking into the actor's support.

A few days ago, Ranvir Shorey shared a hilarious incident about nepotism. Now, actor Abhay Deol has come out to explain how "shamelessly" award shows work in Bollywood. Sharing his own personal experience, Abhay spoke about how he along with co-actor Farhan Akhtar got "demoted" at several award functions for their work in the hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" revolves around three friends, Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imraan( Farhan), who discover themselves and aspects of their relationship after they go on a road trip to Spain.

Not only this, but Abhay recently also called out Bollywood celebrities for not voicing problems in their own country, and coming out to support the enraged Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The actor was suffering so much that he also stopped taking his anti-depressants a few months ago. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to all the Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news