Abhijeet Bhattacharya: Shah Rukh Khan was a rock star till I sang for him

At a recent event, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said that he made actors superstars through his vocals, including Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Once upon a time, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was the playback voice to Shah Rukh Khan. He has crooned some of the hit numbers like, 'Chalte Chalte', 'Mai Koi Aisa Geet Gaun' and many others for the superstar. The singer is quite vocal on social media about political and national issues. Abhishek Bhattacharya's aggressive comments were such that his Twitter account got suspended twice. However, at India Today's Saifaigiri Summit and Awards 2018, Bhattacharya was asked about his absence from the playback world.

At the Summit, he has questioned the reason behind not singing for Shah Rukh Khan anymore. To which, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, "I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him, he came down to Lungi Dance."

The singer further revealed real reasons for not singing for Shah Rukh and said, "It was a very small reason why I stopped singing for Shah Rukh. In the film Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone on screen - from a spot boy to everyone else, except the singers. That time I let it go because it was the first time. But then, the same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. I had sung the song, Dhoom Tana. It was in my voice. But it wasn't shown anywhere. The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don't lack anything. So why should I ask for this?"

He took credit for making superstars in the film industry with his vocals and claimed that actors he did not sing for did not become superstars. "The actors for whom I did not sing, never became superstars, you can count yourself," concluded Bhattacharya.

