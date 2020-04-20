Abhimanyu Dassani on Maine Pyar Kiya: Sooraj Barjatya pursued my mother for a month before she said yes!

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's Maine Pyar Kiya is one of the most popular and revered films of all time. It capitulated the actress to the skies of overnight stardom and made the careers of almost everyone involved. Even today, fans revisit this romance and dance to the tunes of its infectious and contagious songs. And talking about the film, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani has spilled the beans on how she came on board.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor shared a rather intriguing anecdote and said, "Well...now that you mention it (his fondest memory from my mother's films or something that had transpired behind the scenes), there's this one memory I clearly have from Maine Pyar Kiya. Nobody knows this, but Sooraj Barjatya, the Director, had actually pursued my mother for over a month before she had said, 'Yes,' to the film."

He added, "That was really something and it's something I vividly look back at to this day. I just wish that one day, I'd be fortunate or privileged enough to have a filmmaker pursue me like that for a role. That'd be a really nice feeling." Even Abhimanyu's debut was lauded by the critics and the audiences and people are now looking forward to what he does next.

In case you missed it, he recreated the pose of Salman Khan and his mother and took to his Instagram account to share the same when the film completed 30 glorious years last year in December. Have a look right here:

On the work front, the actor will now star in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma that also marks the return of Shilpa Shetty on the big screen!

