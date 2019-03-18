Abhimanyu Dassani pledges to watch Akshay Kumar's Kesari ahead of clash

bollywood

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Kesari this Friday. Ahead of the clash, Abhimanyu Dassani has expressed his fondness for the Khiladi and expressed his determination to watch Kesari on 21st March, 2019.

The debutant plays an action-packed Surya in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and has time and again expressed his admiration towards Akshay Kumar. In a social media post, Abhimanyu Dassani expressed that he would go to watch Kesari on 21st, but then who would watch his film?

Stepping into the shoes of a painless man, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences. Even before it's release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019.

