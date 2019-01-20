Abhinav Kapoor wraps up shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show
Abhinav Kapoor is done with the shooting of the second season of producer Ekta Kapoor's show Dil Hi Toh Hai
Actor Abhinav Kapoor is done with the shooting of the second season of producer Ekta Kapoor's show Dil Hi Toh Hai. The second season will be later available on ALTBalaji.
"We wrapped up shooting for the show today (Saturday). I had an amazing time shooting for it for a year. I can't define the bond all of us share. They are more like soulmates," Abhinav, who plays the character of Aman Rastogi in the show, said in a statement.
"This show will always stay close to my heart. No show can ever surpass it as I have learnt so much in the process," he added. Actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani are also part of the show.
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Janhvi Kapoor shows off her elegant attire at Lakme Fashion Week