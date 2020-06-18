Abhishek Bachchan's first look from Breathe: Into the Shadows out!

Following the recent launch date announcement of the Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows last week, Amazon Prime Video revealed the first look of its much-awaited Abhishek Bachchan starrer, today (June 18). The Abundantia Entertainment created, psychological crime thriller will see the much-loved Abhishek Bachchan in his on-screen digital debut.

The all-new crime thriller marks the digital debut of Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on 10th July, 2020 the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The first look of Abhishek Bachchan in this series reflects a dark and intense mood, as he wears a deep expression over a pamphlet of a missing child. Dressed to perfection, Abhishek looks enigmatic and impactful.

Speaking on the reveal, actor Abhishek Bachchan said "The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world."

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The trailer of the show is scheduled for launch on 1st July 2020.

