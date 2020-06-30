Abhishek Bachchan gets nostalgic and thankful as he completes 20 years in Bollywood
It was June 30, 2000, when Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan debuted together with JP Dutta's Refugee, and both the actors got nostalgic today as they complete 2 glorious decades in Bollywood!
As Abhishek Bachchan clocked 20 years in the industry on Tuesday, the actor dedicated a lovely message to his fans thanking for their never-ending support.
Bachchan marked the day by taking a trip down the memory lane, to where it all started, his first film Refugee. He shared a poster of the 2000 released romantic war drama on Twitter, have a look at his tweet right here:
#20yearsofRefugee 20 years ago my 1st film released. Thank you all for the love, the acceptance and the support. It means the world to me. Now, no looking back, onward!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 30, 2020
Off to work I go! ðð½ pic.twitter.com/GpAXpBN4uk
And this is what Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her debut along with Bachchan, had to say on her Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... â¤ï¸ I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #20YearsAndNotGivingUp
Earlier this month, the actor had started a Road to 20 series on Instagram to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. He recalled his movies from every year and reminisced the fond memories attached to them.
In addition to three Filmfare Awards, the actor has won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for producing the comedy-drama Paa. Meanwhile, the two interesting projects that are lined up for Bachchan in the coming days are The Big Bull and Breathe- Into The Shadows.
