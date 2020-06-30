Abhishek Bachchan gets nostalgic and thankful as he completes 20 years in Bollywood

As Abhishek Bachchan clocked 20 years in the industry on Tuesday, the actor dedicated a lovely message to his fans thanking for their never-ending support.

Bachchan marked the day by taking a trip down the memory lane, to where it all started, his first film Refugee. He shared a poster of the 2000 released romantic war drama on Twitter, have a look at his tweet right here:

#20yearsofRefugee 20 years ago my 1st film released. Thank you all for the love, the acceptance and the support. It means the world to me. Now, no looking back, onward!

Off to work I go! ðð½ pic.twitter.com/GpAXpBN4uk — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 30, 2020

And this is what Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her debut along with Bachchan, had to say on her Instagram account:

Earlier this month, the actor had started a Road to 20 series on Instagram to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. He recalled his movies from every year and reminisced the fond memories attached to them.

In addition to three Filmfare Awards, the actor has won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for producing the comedy-drama Paa. Meanwhile, the two interesting projects that are lined up for Bachchan in the coming days are The Big Bull and Breathe- Into The Shadows.

