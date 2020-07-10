Abhishek Bachchan lauds Amit Sadh for his performance in Breathe: Into the Shadows

Amazon Prime Video's crime drama Breathe: Into the Shadows released today and is recieving applauses for its mind blowing storyline and how each minutes episode has kept the viewers attention intact building up the excitement.

Abhishek Bachchan lauded Amit Sadh for getting through 'the madness to the method' and acing his performance as Kabir Sawant.

Amit Sadh explaining the process of getting into the character said, "There is a madness to the method & a method to the madness!â£

It's been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of Kabir Sawant. A character whose past is as dark & twisted as the moment he lives in-it made me realise the extreme limits of human strength!"

Replying to Amit's tweet; Abhishek Bachchan shared, "And you've aced it brother. Well done. All worth it (sic)."

The announcement of the second season had created a huge buzz and the viewers couldn't keep calm and were waiting eagerly to see what's in store for them. The makers exceeded the expectations and the series has been a huge hit all across. The series also marked the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan.

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, and Mayank Sharma. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant and also features popular actors like Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in prominent roles. Make the most of your weekend and binge watch the series now!

