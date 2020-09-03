Abhishek Bachchan on his COVID-19 treatment: I tried to be a good patient; prayers of family, friends helped

July was a gloomy period for Bachchan fans after news broke out that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus and later admitted to Nanavati hospital for treatment. The mother-daughter duo was soon discharged after testing negative. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative.

In an interview, Abhishek recalled the tough days and also spoke about his frame of mind post-COVID-19. Talking to Hindustan Times, he says, "I tried to keep my spirits up during that difficult time. The love, affection, concern and prayers of our family, friends and well-wishers (helped). (I) listened to what the doctors and medical staff instructed me to do and be a good patient."

Bachchan is feeling positive, now that he is back home. Talking about his frame of mind post-COVID-19, he says, "I am fine, thank you for asking. Ready to get back to work."

The actor also talked about his experience of been a part of the industry for twenty years and having "witnessed the best in the business do it" all his life. "Contrary to popular belief, commercial film acting is not easy at all. To, convincingly and with utmost conviction do some of the things 'commercial cinema' demands is immensely challenging. But, now without the box-office barometer, directors and producers will possible cast a film on the merits of the script and its requirements in terms of casting. An actor's life will still be decided every Friday. They will still be required to deliver -either at the box-office or deliver in terms of performance. At the end of the day, the audience will still decide and they are the final word," he says.

Recently, the actor, who is all set to get back to work took to his Instagram account to share his new look. "Before and after! Time to get back to work (sic)", he captioned the picture.

The actor is now gearing up for Ludo with Anurag Basu that will stream on Netflix, The Big Bull that will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar, and Bob Biswas, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh. The Big Bull is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. Ajay Devgn bankrolls it. The Big Bull was originally supposed to release in cinemas on October 25 this year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown, it's now arriving on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

The Big Bull will be followed by Bob Biswas. Its story revolves around the life of a fictional character Bob Biswas, who was seen as a special character in 2012 thriller, Kahaani. Bob is also known for his trademark line, "Nomoshkar, ek minute". The storyline of Bob Biswas is keeping people intrigued and how. Abhishek, who plays Bob in the film, apparently had to go under insane physical transformation to match the looks of the Bob from Kahaani. Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

