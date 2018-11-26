Abhishek Bachchan on lending voice to Bagheera: Wanted to do Mowgli for Aaradhya

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he lent his voice to Bagheera in Mowgli since daughter is a fan of The Jungle Book

Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

The dubbed Hindi version of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle boasts a stellar voice cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Bachchan, who brings Bagheera to life in the motion capture film, reveals that it was a purely emotional decision.

"I wanted to do the film for Aaradhya. When I told her that I'm playing Bagheera, she was thrilled. She has not seen all our films; she loves to read and is busy with her books. But I am keen to show her this movie," he says. Joyous that his seven-year-old child has inherited his love for the Rudyard Kipling classic, he adds, "I have grown up on The Jungle Book, and now my daughter is also a part of it."

The actor describes his first attempt at dubbing for an animation film as a "creatively satisfying" process. On the Hindi film front, he has wrapped up the shoot of Anurag Basu's next. Interestingly, the actor can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look these days. "I feel naked," quips Bachchan, who sported facial fuzz for the past six years. "I am facing withdrawal symptoms. Guys with beards tend to fidget with it. I, too, keep touching my face out of habit, only to realise that there is nothing. It is barren," he laughs.

