Abhishek Bachchan shuts down a troll who called him slow

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had a verbal exchange with a netizen who called him slow, suggesting he should work hard and improve his speed.

"Bhai..It's always good to appreciate people who are setting good example for the community. The one who couldn't they didn't get appreciated.. Simple formula. I understand you are slow that's why you may be feeling bad. Work hard and become fast," tweeted the user, tagging Abhishek Bachchan.

Replying to the user, Abhishek listed all that he has done this year professionally. "Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished three films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don't think speed is my problem, neither intent," the actor wrote from his verified account.

Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished 3 films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don’t think speed is my problem, neither intent. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2020

It all began on Wednesday when Abhishek Bachchan responded to a tweet by film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi praising Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar while taking a tacit dig at other actors of the industry.

"Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan' better!" Rathi had tweeted from his verified account on Wednesday.

Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better! — Akshaye Rathi / à¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥Â (@akshayerathi) December 16, 2020

To this, Abhishek had replied: "Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things."

The exhibitor replied saying actors and filmmakers need to push the tempo as more work has to be generated.

To this, Abhishek replied: "Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films form just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It's a bit of a catch 22."

Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2020

After Abhishek Bachchan became a target of social media attack over the discussion, exhibitor Rathi finally came out in his support: "And for those of you who are trying to verbally heckle him for his opinion and work -- I can say without an iota of doubt that he is among the most well meaning, hard working & nicest people in the entertainment industry. I always have and always will cheer for him! @juniorbachchan"

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever