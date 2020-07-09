Abhishek Bachchan: The credit of this has to go entirely to the writers and the directors

With one day to go for the release of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming show Breathe: Into The Shadows, there has been quite a stir among the audience. The most recent promo that Amazon Prime Video released has only further boosted up the anticipation. The all-new crime thriller marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan who recently completed 20 years in the industry.

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan shared, "When Vikram the producer and Mayank met me, incidentally I had just returned back from Amritsar from shooting 'Manmarziyan' and literally the day after they came and met me. The minute they took me through the plot-line or the story arch, I just instinctively knew that I had to do it and it had to be on Amazon Prime Video because only then you will be able to afford to really get under the skin of this character."

The actor further added, "When I met these two and then I met the writers and I saw that they delve into it with such detail, I just knew that this is something that can only be done on a streaming platform, over a series. So everything about the writing just grabbed me and I just thought to myself that this is something you have got to be a part of. I believe If you are going to do something, do something with depth in it and do something with complexity in it cause this medium blends itself into those attributes."

Abhishek continued, "The credit of this has to go entirely to the writers and the directors. They are able to write in those things and because this medium demands such detailing in writing, it is all there on paper. There is very little that I can do because it's already there for me to do and it was just written beautifully. They have done such a fantastically detailed job that it made my work very easy."

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant and also features popular actors like Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles.

The show will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Save the date as the show release this 10th of July.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news