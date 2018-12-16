Abhishek Bachchan to make his web series debut with Breathe 2

television

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Chandigarh enjoying the winter chill

Abhishek Bachchan has begun shooting for the web series, Breathe 2. After doing a voiceover in the Hindi version of Mowgli, Junior B had been looking at taking the digital route.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared his excitement on Instagram. He posted: "Thrilled to announce my digital debut with the second season of the @PrimeVideoIN original @breatheamazon created & produced by @abundantiaent & @ivikramix and directed by @mayankvsharma. Looking forward to a fascinating ride @TheAmitSadh Let’s do this! #Breathe2 [sic]"

The actor is currently in Chandigarh enjoying the winter chill. Amit Sadh will continue his role in Breathe 2. The first outing of the Amazon Prime Video's original series had R Madhavan in the lead role. Bachchan refers to the web as a medium that has everyone hooked.

