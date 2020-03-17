Abhishek Bachchan wishes sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda with a classic throwback picture!

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be the throwback king and he continues to prove us right. Taking to his Instagram account, he wished his elder sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda with a classic throwback picture! For all those who are fond of seeing the hidden pictures and videos of Hindi Cinema and especially the Bachchan family, Abhishek Bachchan should be the man to follow on the social media platforms. Do you agree?

Coming back to his wish for his elder sister, he shared a very old but still a colourful picture of himself, his sister, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan where both the children can be seen as toddlers. The actor wrote that she was trying to be a fashionista since childhood and couldn't stop raving about her dress.

Have a look right here:

Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Junior Bachchan in films like Sarkar and Dhoom 3, also wished Shweta via an Instagram story and called her the most loving and kindest soul. Here it is:

And most crucially, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to thank all the people who wished his daughter on the special occasion. Read it right here:

T 3472 - To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude .. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

