Abhishek Bachchan wishes sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda with a classic throwback picture!
Abhishek Bachchan is known to be the throwback king and he continues to prove us right. Taking to his Instagram account, he wished his elder sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda with a classic throwback picture! For all those who are fond of seeing the hidden pictures and videos of Hindi Cinema and especially the Bachchan family, Abhishek Bachchan should be the man to follow on the social media platforms. Do you agree?
Coming back to his wish for his elder sister, he shared a very old but still a colourful picture of himself, his sister, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan where both the children can be seen as toddlers. The actor wrote that she was trying to be a fashionista since childhood and couldn't stop raving about her dress.
Have a look right here:
Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Junior Bachchan in films like Sarkar and Dhoom 3, also wished Shweta via an Instagram story and called her the most loving and kindest soul. Here it is:
And most crucially, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to thank all the people who wished his daughter on the special occasion. Read it right here:
T 3472 - To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude .. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020
All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care ..
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda was born on March 17, 1974 in Mumbai to the renowned Bollywood couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Pictured: A young Shweta (standing second from left) with father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan and younger brother Abhishek Bachchan. (All Pictures courtesy/mid-day archives, Yogen Shah and Instagram accounts of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda)
-
In 2018, Shweta Bachchan launched her clothing line - MxS, which is a collaboration between Shweta Nanda Bachchan and ace-designer Monisha Jaisingh. In picture: Shweta Bachchan with father Amitabh Bachchan, brother Abhishek Bachchan and their cousins in a picture from 1985 taken when Big B was hospitalised for Mysthenia Gravis.
-
There are moments when friends become collaborators, and such was the case between designer Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. But the idea was really born as a sweet after-thought. Shweta reached out to Jaising - best known to celebrate the extrovert nature of fanciful dressing - to create an outfit for a common friend's 50th birthday.
In picture: Little Shweta Bachchan with dad Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of his 1976 film Adalat. The senior Bachchan interestingly mentioned in this post that the lady to right happens to be Waheeda Rehman.
-
After a few interactions between the two, the final outfit was born - an athleisure-spirited pair of trousers and a bomber-inspired oversized shirt, both embellished in Jaising's signature interplay of sequin and sheer. Shweta's MxS is positioned as a pret label with a tagline: Fashion Just Got Fancier. In picture: Amitabh Bachchan photographs son Abhishek Bachchan, father Harivanshrai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan in this throwback picture.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared a wonderful throwback photo with sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in 2017. Abhishek, who is bald in the snapshot from his childhood, captioned the image, "I'm pretty sure she still thinks I'm that same size and age.... But am also sure that she will always be there for me, as I will for her. #happyrakhi Shwetdi. Love you. P.S. I have 3 other sisters who do the same, but they will kill me if I post childhood photos of them. Actually, now that I think of it my sister is going to have the same reaction!! Remember girls it's RAKSHAbandhan.(sic)"
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997. Nikhil is the son of Ritu Nanda, the daughter of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor. They have a daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya. Interestingly, Nikhil's birthday falls a day after Shweta's, which is March 18.
-
In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also made her screen debut alongside her megastar father Amitabh Bachchan in an advertisement for a jewellery brand. However, the ad was later withdrawn after legal action was threatened against the brand for portraying bank employees in a negative light. In picture: Shweta Bachchan Nanda with dad Amitabh Bachchan, mom Jaya Bachchan, brother Abhishek Bachchan, sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda at a family get-together.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda is one talented lady, and it won't be wrong to say that talent is in her genes! She made her debut as a novelist by launching her first novel 'Paradise Towers', a heart-warming slice-of-life novel set in an apartment building in Mumbai. Shweta was introduced to writing and reading by grandfather Harivanshrai Bachchan, a poet and a writer. She had been penning stories since she was young, but did not share it with anyone until she decided to take the plunge and turn author. In picture: Shweta Bachchan, pictured here with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shares an extremely close bond with her family.
-
"The idea for 'Paradise Towers' came to me one morning on waking up. This is not unnatural for me. I come from a family of storytellers. As children, we were encouraged to write and read and our imaginations were given a free reign. The concept of a book and the actual writing of it are two very different things. Writing this story down was daunting. Lots of second-guessing and labouring over words made up the process. I am excited to have my first book published but I am also anxious to know what the readers think of the microcosm that is 'Paradise Towers', and I hope they would come to be as invested in the lives of its inhabitants as I have come to be," said Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a statement, before the released of her book.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her mother-actress Jaya Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda gave an exclusive interview to a major magazine in 2017. In the candid chat, which happened to be Navya's first-ever tete-a-tete, it was revealed that her decision to keep an arm's length from the film industry has something to do with Shweta's advice. "I really try to tell Navya about all the cons [of being a part of the film industry]. I have nothing against the industry, it's who we are. But, it's not an easy world to be in," Shweta said. The trick works, as the star kid asserts there's "no way" she'll make a career in acting.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli is a social media sensation already. In December 2018, Navya turned 21. The entire Bachchan clan dotes on Navya. She is often spotted hanging out with grandpa and megastar Abhishek Bachchan and also frequently appears on his social media handles.
-
While Shweta Bachchan Nanda doesn't believe Navya has taken after either of her parents, the young girl appears to mirror certain qualities of her mother - she is confident, self-aware and polite. She has also inherited a love for reading, and wants everything from her mother's closet, including her shoes.
-
Shweta Bachchan and Karan Johar are best friends. The Bachchan sibling - Shweta and Abhishek had even appeared on KJo's chat show 'Koffee With Karan - Season 6'. The episode was a hit as the camaraderie that the two shares was loved by the audience. From pulling each other's legs to revealing their secrets, the episode proved that the star kids are just like any other brother-sister duo.
In pic: Shweta Bachchan Nanda with best friend Karan Johar and Navya Naveli Nanda. The filmmaker is Navya's godfather.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan are quite close to each other. Here, they are pictured during a family wedding in Mumbai in 2017.
-
Here's taking a look at some more candid photos of Shweta Bachchan Nanda!
Shweta Bachchan Nanda with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan during Big B's 75th birthday celebrations in the Maldives.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Big B's 72nd birthday celebrations.
-
(L-R) Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan posing on the ramp at Shabana Azmi's fashion show Mijwan in 2015.
-
Shweta Bachchan with father Amitabh Bachchan. Big B who posted this image on social media captioned it, "Daughters be the best".
-
Shweta Bachchan with fellow members of the Bachchan clan during actress Tillotama Shome's wedding to Kunal Ross in Goa in 2015. Kunal is Jaya Bachchan's sister's son.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda with her son Agastya Nanda, who turned 19 in November 2019. Agastya is a carbon copy of his father Nikhil Nanda, while Navya looks like her mother.
-
4 generation in one frame! (L to R) Jaya Bachchan, her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, her mother Indira Bhaduri and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
-
Shweta Bachchan gracefully poses with her father Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, as they dress up for Akash Ambani's wedding celebration.
-
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Bachchan. For the unversed, Suhana and Agastya Nanda are very good friends.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Shweta Bachchan Nanda! You rock, woman!
It's Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday on March 17. Daughter of legendary Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, sister of the popular Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta is definitely much more than a part of the Bachchan clan. The cynosure of all eyes at red carpet events, a doting mother, dutiful wife, perfect daughter and older sister, and now an entrepreneur and a novelist, we take a look at her in candid pictures...
