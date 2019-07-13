Abhishek Banerjee joins Sujoy Ghosh's hunt for ghosts

bollywood

Following Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree (2018), Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Typewriter, which follows a group of children in search of ghosts.

Abhishek Banerjee has jumped from one horror venture to another. Following Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree (2018), he will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Typewriter, which follows a group of children in search of ghosts. Set to play a "very significant part" in the Netflix offering, Banerjee credits his director for creating an ambience that helped them enhance their act.

"He gets the movements right. There is a certain [balance] in his scenes, and he builds his characters with love. I was tele-ported into his world on day one itself. Goa has never looked like it did this time. The minute you walked in on set, you could leave reality behind, and become part of the director's world.

There was a lot of silence on set, so it was easy to focus, and perform," says the actor, who has followed and admired the works of Ghosh. A fan of the digital medium, Banerjee will also be seen in Assassin, based on the Tarun Tejpal best-selling book, The Story of My Assassins. While he is unwilling to discuss the show just yet, he acknowledges that the web platform has upped the level of acting in the industry.

"The OTT platform is encouraging a horde of talented artistes. Made In Heaven has been one of my favourite shows this year. Zoya [Akhtar, director] ma'am is wonderful. It has such a mature take on issues. They dealt with homosexuality so well, and with such normalcy."

