Abhishek Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala come together for Kedarnath

The much talked about Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor has found a new home. Ronnie Screwvala and his creative production house RSVP will produce the movie with Abhishek and add to their already impressive slate of films.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

"Its a great Love Story set against the backdrop of a very powerful True Life Event that affected us all with the floods in 2013. Completely matches our vision of great stories that need to be told and can't wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year", says Ronnie Screwvala.

"After Kai Po Che, Kedarnath will be our next venture together.. Ronnie is an exemplary leader and I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honour" says Abhishek Kapoor of the new collaboration

The first schedule for Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan has already been completed in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand. Shoot for the film all set to resume later this month in Mumbai. RSVP and Ronnie Screwvala believe in presenting content-driven films and are focused on delivering films backed by power-packed performances and talented directors.

