Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav announce her pregnancy

May 26, 2018, 12:58 IST | The Hitlist Team

Yesterday, Abhishek Kapoor, who has been in the eye of the storm over his film Kedarnath, took to Twitter to share the good news that wife Pragya Yadav is in the family way again

Yesterday, Abhishek Kapoor, who has been in the eye of the storm over his film Kedarnath, took to Twitter to share the good news that wife Pragya Yadav is in the family way again. The filmmaker posted her picture and wrote, “This beautiful woman is set to bring in another bundle of joy into our lives (sic).” Their first-born is son, Isana, who is one-and-a-half-years old.

