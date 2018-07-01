Abhishek Kapoor bids adieu to pataka Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Kedarnath

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop Kedarnath, it is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The film marks the debut of Sarah Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan. Image credit: Instagram/@gattukapoor

Director Abhishek Kapoor took to his social media and announced the wrap of the debutant Sara Ali Khan's schedule for Kedarnath. The director has been sharing behind the scene images with the cast giving us som insights of the film often.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sarah Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. After shooting for a couple of schedules in Mumbai and Kedarnath the journey of both the actors came to and end. The director took to his social media and posted a picture of the actress and wrote, "Today is the last day of shoot for this pataka. Gonna miss being on set with this puppy face Sara Ali Khan".

A few days back Abhishek shared Sara's 'puppy face' picture from the set which went viral on the internet. The actress shares a warm relationship with her mentor Abhishek Kapoor and has a great amount of respect for him. Interestingly Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kai Po Che.

