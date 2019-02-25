Abhishek Kapoor to direct a dark comedy titled Sharabi

bollywood

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor switches gears, to explore dark comedy about a dysfunctional alcoholic in Sharabi

Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor

Two months since the release of his ambitious love saga Kedarnath, director Abhishek Kapoor has trained his focus on his next, Sharabi. In a departure from his dramas, the director will now tackle a dark comedy that follows a dysfunctional alcoholic.

Wife and co-producer Pragya Kapoor says, "We are still giving final touches to the script. For now, it would be accurate to say that it will be a 2020 release. This time around, Abhishek has attempted a lighter comedic tone to tell the story of an alcoholic."

While his last outing marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the filmmaker, in the past, has launched several actors including Sushant Singh Rajput and Prachi Desai. Pragya reveals that the upcoming project too will feature new faces.

"Introducing new talent has always been one of his strengths. There is an originality that fresh talent — be it in acting or technical department — infuses into the creative process."

Quiz her about the learning experience from Kedarnath, and she says, "It was a difficult film on many levels. To shoot the film up there in the mountains and to keep the budget in check without compromising on the scale was a tall order. Gattu [as Kapoor is fondly called] and I now plan to produce a lot more films."

Also read: Abhishek Kapoor: Kedarnath made to bring healing, not blasphemy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates