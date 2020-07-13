Abhishek Panara: A Pristine Entrepreneur Found of Simplicity Following Warren Buffett

Abhishek Panara is Name behind Lappen Fashion and E-commerce platform providers brand from Gujarat, a new concept holder to provide a platform to Home Made and Designers who are working from home and not having Branding and marketing to promote there own Brand.

A Gujarati Young Entrepreneur who get started with online Mentorship and brand development after getting certified from Campaign University press and doing Chartered Account Inter from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His two personal branding keys is his dedication towards his work and a balance towards his life. This makes him a successful entrepreneur as one should know the art of leveraging such attributes in the right order to shaped up things at the best level,

When it comes to doing any investment in any venture, he is never scared of taking risks. He believes in the idea, you are alive if you are gaining the knowledge. By following this mantra, he is able to bring out good returns in any investment, and doing marketing and branding with a least-cost strategy for his own business and providing all free resources on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

So it's always Not about luxury it's like simplicity with great vision and mission to lead the team and making ideas successful to earn Revenue in millions of billions.

