Abhishek Sharma: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari meant for theatrical experience

Director Abhishek Sharma is content that Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has shaped up exactly as he had envisioned it. The filmmaker, who has grown up on a steady diet of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee movies, says their storytelling style influenced the making of the Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer. "This film is set in the '90s. I believe it was the age of innocence as we weren't exposed to social media. So it has the innocence and charm that you would find in Basuda and Hrishida's films. It's the kind of comedy that you can watch with your family," says Sharma of the slice-of-life film that has Dosanjh playing a prospective groom, who engages in a battle of wits with Bajpayee's character, a wedding detective hired by the bride's family.

Even as the Zee Studios venture is currently under post-production, the director rules out the possibility of a digital premiere. "The movie will be ready in a month. I will have a meeting with my distribution team soon to gauge when theatres are likely to open. This is a film meant for a theatrical experience, so we are all working towards giving it a big-screen release," he says.

Meanwhile, Sharma's directorial debut Tere Bin Laden completed 10 years recently. "I got so many calls from people who have revisited the film during the lockdown. It has stayed with people."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news