Abhishek Verma: Maintaining form and focus will be tough

Ace pistol shooter Abhishek Verma says maintaining focus and form till the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to next year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will be a huge challenge, but one that he is equipped to take on. The ongoing nationwide lockdown, enforced to stem the spread of the novel Coronavirus, has halted training schedules of all the sportspersons. And the ensuing postponement of the quadrennial Games may threaten to disturb his focus a bit.

"Hitting the peak and then maintaining it, maintaining my concentration and focus is going to be challenging. Though it gives us more time, one year is a lot of time," two-time World Cup gold medallist Verma told PTI. Verma, 30, is confined to his home in Chandigarh at the moment, but his mind is in a Gurgaon paying guesthouse, where his training tools, including SCATT, are awaiting his return from what was supposed to be a short two-three-day trip to his parents' place.

SCATT is an advanced equipment, involving sensors, and used by top shooters to keep track of their progress while training both indoors and outdoors. "I like to practise 365 days a year but right now I am able to do only dry practise. When I came home, the plan was to only stay for two-three days, but then the lockdown was announced and I got stuck here.

"But there is no other way at the moment given the situation. I can only hope that things normalise and I am able to go back and start practising again. "Definitely, it will be different now that the Olympics have been postponed. It's not easy to maintain the focus and form. So I will concentrate on maintaining my form and focus till the Games," the double World Cup gold medallist said.

In the absence of his key equipment, Verma's training is restricted to dry practice, simulation, exercises, yoga and meditation.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever