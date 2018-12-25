AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan strike iconic 'King Khan' pose as they wish fans Merry Christmas

bollywood

Gauri Khan took to her official Instagram account to post a cute picture of father-son duo doing the signature Shah Rukh Khan romantic pose surrounded by beautiful lights in the background

Pic: Instagram/@gaurikhan

Gauri Khan shared an adorable picture of husband Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam wishing their fans Merry Christmas. She took to her official Instagram account to post a cute picture of father-son duo doing the signature SRK romantic pose surrounded by beautiful lights in the background and captioned it as, "Merry Christmas".

In the picture, SRK looks handsome in a simple military green hoodie, paired with black shorts and white sneakers, while AbRam looks cute in a black printed t-shirt paired with military green shorts and white sneakers. AbRam cutely recreates the iconic 'King Khan" pose along with his father.

The fans are going awww over the adorable picture and can"t stop admiring how cutely AbRam aces the SRK's trademark pose. Gauri makes sure to keep sharing cute father-son moments on her social media. Last month, she shared a picture of AbRam kissing his father.

The two are definitely one of the cutest father-son duos in B-town and are often spotted together publically. Apart from AbRam, Gauri and SRK are also proud parents to Aryan, 21 and Suhana, 18. On the work front, SRK was last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

