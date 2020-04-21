Abrupt end to Jennifer Winget's hit drama Beyhadh 2?

Fans of Beyhadh 2, who are eagerly awaiting the next plot twist in Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's on-screen love story, may be in for a disappointment. Word on the street is that the top brass at Sony Entertainment and the producers of the revenge saga are contemplating pulling the plug on the show, given the current scenario. A source informs, "It's a big budget show, and with the set at Green Valley studio in Mira Road standing unused, the makers are incurring heavy losses with every passing day. So, the channel and production house may not resume the shoot of the daily soap post the lockdown. Even though the script for the next 50 episodes is ready, the show is likely to have an abrupt ending."

While the channel officials remained mum on the subject, an insider informed that the decision is not prompted by the monetary losses. "There is no clarity on when the shoots will resume. If the studio decides to pick up the story from where they left off, the channel will have to rejig its entire line-up of shows to accommodate the series."

When mid-day reached out to Ashish Chowdhry who is one of the leads, he said, "While I haven't received official communication about this yet, I won't be surprised if they have taken this decision. Jennifer, Shivin and my remunerations are high. Plus, [the makers must be struggling] to maintain the lavish sets."'

