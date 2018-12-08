Absconding murder convict nabbed from UP by Thane cops

crime

A mob of locals, including a large number of women, tried to prevent police from taking Singh in custody and some policemen were injured in the scuffle, the senior police inspector said

Representational picture

A murder convict who had jumped parole has been arrested by Thane police from his home town of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said here Friday.

Ashok Kumar Singh was among the three accused convicted for the murder of Ramnarayan Singh in Carvalho Nagar area here on December 5, 1994.

The murder had taken place over a property dispute. Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray of Thane crime branch said that Singh was serving life sentence at Nashik Central Jail since 1997. He was granted parole in 2000 and did not return to the prison after being released, Thackeray said.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team led by Thackeray and Special Task Force of UP police raided his house in Sultanpur Thursday and nabbed him, he said.

A mob of locals, including a large number of women, tried to prevent police from taking Singh in custody and some policemen were injured in the scuffle, the senior police inspector said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever