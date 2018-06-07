Abu Salem sentenced to jail for seven years by Delhi court in extortion case

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him

A court in Delhi on Thursday sentenced extradited gangster Abu Salem to seven years rigorous imprisonment in a 2002 extortion case.

"...the convict is a hardcore criminal (who) indulged in the activities of extending threats and extortion under the fear of death, and he has been previously involved in several cases of similar nature, therefore, he deserves severe punishment of such magnitude that the same should be a lesson for the convict and an alarming lesson for others," Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sahrawat said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

On May 26, Abu Salem was convicted under Section 387 (putting the person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, but acquitted under charges of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

The court has acquitted co-accused Pawan Kumar Mittal alias Raja Bhai, Mohd Ashraf alias Bablu, Majid Khan alias Raju Bhai and Chanchal Mehta in the case.

According to the prosecution, the gangster demanded money from a Delhi-based businessman and threatened to eliminate his family members if the amount was not paid.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates