Academy Awards' 'Night Before' party to glisten with a-list celebrity hosts

The 18th year of Oscars' 'Night Before' is returning with a bang with the creme de la creme of the Hollywood film fraternity scheduled to attend the invite-only event on coming Saturday. The exclusive gala evening on will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lopez are among the top celebrities who have signed up as host committee members for this year's event.

The host committee for this year's party comprises of winners and nominees from the past year's award ceremony along with the present year's nominees. The committee features Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo, Octavia Spencer, Stella and Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks, Laura Dern among others.

The funds raised on the night of the party will be used to support industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF's charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counselling, caregiving support and the retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is "home" to television and film veterans alike. Last year's event raised $5 million. Jeffrey Katzenberg serves as chairman of the MPTF Foundation.

The prestigious dinner party, that has been a constant for the past 18 years on the Saturday night before the Oscars, will be held at Fox Studios this time.

