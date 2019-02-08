Academy of Motion Pictures (Oscars) Library request Ek Ladki Ko Dekha... for their screenplay

bollywood

Previously VVC Films had sent them copies of the Broken Horses and Sanju scripts for their library.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga poster

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been creating buzz among the audience owing to its concept. Now, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has requested a copy of the "Ek Ladki" screenplay for the permanent Core Collection.

Materials in the Core Collection are made available for study only in the library's reading room; scripts never circulate from the building and all copying is strictly forbidden. It is a research library freely open to all -- students, filmmakers and writers as well as those with general interests make up our user profile.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time. The unusual and unique script of the film played a big role to bring this duo together.

The film has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Juhi Chawla. The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India.

Fox Star Studio presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film released across the country on 1st February 2019.

