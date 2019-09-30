Ace dancer Rajat Batta to make his grand Bollywood debut

RajatBatta also has firm hands in theatre with having eminence voice modulation practice and getting a grip on his acting skills, polishing them for the best

Rajat Batta from Los Angeles, California ace various dance forms winning millions of hearts with his astounding persona and charm is all set to enter the b'town world.

That's right a birdie informed us about the handsome signing a well-renowned banner for his debut. The actor/model is in full swing and has pulled up his socks to carry out the role well. Besides his upcoming projects Rajat is a trained dancer having to know a number of dance forms also being a dance choreographer and posting a number of dance videos Rajat is followed and highly inspired by his fans.

Rajat Batta also has firm hands in theatre with having eminence voice modulation practice and getting a grip on his acting skills, polishing them for the best. Extracting immense fame and fan fam from winning Dance India Dance North America season 1 Rajat is a founder of RRB Dance company. His work has been featured on a number of multiple national television networks, iifa awards etc.

When asked about the same Rajat says "My inspiration for dance is to spread the passion for bollywood dance I have and share it with the world."

Rajat is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline and will soon be revealing about the same. His charisma has taken over the B'town world and soon will be slaying the big screen making his fans proud with his jaw dropping performance.

Surely Rajat's fans couldn't wait to witness him on the big screen with this handsome hunk slaying millions of hearts with his terrific performance. Apart from acting and dancing Rajat also loves travelling. Having wanderlust Rajat has been to a number of destinations and soon will be travelling outdoor for his upcoming shoots.

The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Rajat will also be seen in an upcoming web series having well renowned starcast under an ace production house.

