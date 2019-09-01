Ace of Space 2: Deepak Thakur exits the show after being injured

television

Deepak Thakur injured himself while performing a task in the Ace of Space 2 house, hosted by Vikas Gupta

Deepak Thakur in a still from Ace of Space 2. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ MTV Ace of Space

The Ace of Space 2 season has begun with a bang and within its first week, there were several twists and turns. Contestant Deepak Thakur got himself injured while performing the weekly task. He severely injured his shoulder and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He and the other houseguests of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house were performing the task, Bombers and Bomb Squad. The activity was immediately stopped after Deepak got injured. Post the brief examination of the doctors inside the house, he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

With the help of medication, Deepak Thakur resumed the show but had to step back and exit the show as he was advised immediate treatment by the doctor. This news has definitely saddened his fans. Thakur, who is a singer by profession, hails from Muzaffarpur and gained prominence through one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 12. This show is hosted by Salman Khan.

The concept and format of MTV's Ace of Space is similar to Bigg Boss. The contestants have to live in the house and cut all ties with the outside world and perform tasks ordered by their host. They have to perform the tasks that require mental and physical help to survive in the house and play the game better. Ace of Space 2 is being hosted by Vikas Gupta. After the successful first season, the makers came up with Ace of Space 2.

Interestingly, Vikas himself has survived a ride full of ups and downs inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and is well-versed with everything pertaining to the show.

The race to impress is on! ðÂÂÂ

Who do you think Lucinda will choose, Baseer or Manhar? ðÂÂ¬

Find out on @Philips presents MTV #AceOfSpace2 today at 6 PM!

Also, watch it anytime on @justvoot.

For more exclusive updates, follow @MTVAceOfSpace!@lostboy54 @SurbhiJtweets pic.twitter.com/7SlOalUqhV — MTV Ace Of Space (@MTVAceOfSpace) September 1, 2019

On the other hand, television actor Krissann Barretto suffered an asthma attack while performing a task, and there were rumours that even she might quit the show. To sum it up, Vikas Gupta and Baseer Ali were at loggerheads as the former created a ruckus in the house. Recently, Surbhi Jyoti, who entered the show as a guest, played cupid for Baseer and Lucinda. Baseer Ali is the winner of Splitsvilla X.

Also Read: Ace of Space 2: Surbhi Jyoti plays cupid for Baseer-Lucinda; announces first eviction

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates