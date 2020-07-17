Ace para-badminton Ramesh Tikaram player dies of COVID-19
Ramesh Tikaram had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29
Arjuna awardee and ace para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram died of coronavirus in a hospital here on Thursday, Para-Badminton India president N C Sudhir said. "We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon..." Sudhir said in a statement.
Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29. The player is survived by wife and two children, said Sudhir.
One of the sportsman's friend K Y Venkatesh said Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para- badminton tournament to the country in 2001.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe