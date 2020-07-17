Ace para-badminton Ramesh Tikaram player dies of COVID-19

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Arjuna awardee and ace para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram died of coronavirus in a hospital here on Thursday, Para-Badminton India president N C Sudhir said. "We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon..." Sudhir said in a statement.

Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29. The player is survived by wife and two children, said Sudhir.

One of the sportsman's friend K Y Venkatesh said Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para- badminton tournament to the country in 2001.

