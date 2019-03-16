Ace the beach look even if you are curvy. Here's how

culture

Designer Masaba Gupta, who dived into the swimwear pool with the launch of her collection yesterday, says you can ace the beach look even if you are a non-size zero Indian woman

Masaba Gupta

If you follow Mumbai-based designer Masaba Gupta on social media, and her quirky sense of style, you'd know that she loves beach vacations. And much like the rest of us non-size zero women, she faced the hiccup of finding appropriate swimwear in India. "I am curvier, and have a larger chest and hips. Just to find a simple, functional but chic swimsuit was nearly impossible," she shares. And so, she designed some for herself, before launching her swim/resort wear '19 collection called Where the Wild Things Go. "I have used prints that are easy-to-wear and classic, and can be worn in any part in the world. I also wanted the collection to be in a relatively affordable bracket," she informs.

Advising women to not follow trends but instead spend time on figuring out what style works for them and what they are comfortable in, Gupta adds, "Once you know that a particular style works for you, pick up as many colours and prints in it as you want because you know that you can wear it for life. That's the key. It's like a bra. It's intimate innerwear," she suggests.

The Guide picks four designs from Gupta's collection to tell you how you can ace your next beach break.

LOG ON TO: www.houseofmasaba.net

Halter

*If you are pear-shaped and have a great upper body, the halter style works best as it accentuates your top half, which is also smaller.

*There's the basic halter and the two-way tie-up, in which the neckline is adjustable. The cleavage is a crucial part of swimwear and people tend to be uncomfortable about it sometimes.

*The turtle print in black and white, or in powder pink, is a great option. Gupta, who is currently inspired by the treatment of crayons, has used a turtle print hand-drawn in crayon, topped with watercolours.

Wrapped cut-out

*A wrapped style cut-out one piece is the best option for you, if you are on the heavier side. Someone with broad shoulders should do a basic thick strap tie-up as it camouflages the shoulders.

*If you have an hourglass figure, this style will accentuate your waist, emphasising what is typically the best part of your body.

*Bird prints look good on this kind of swimwear. Unicorn print, blue jackfruit print and, Gupta's favourite, coconut print, are also a part of the collection which make for great options. It could be anything that reminds you of the tropics, like the dried pine-cone pattern, reminiscent of what you find lying on the ground in a forest.

Monokini

*If you are on the heavier side, choose smaller prints all over as opposed to someone who is petite and can afford larger patterns and their uneven placement.

*If you are short or have slender arms and shoulders, the strapless monokini is an ideal option.

*If you are shorter than 5 feet, it is best to stay away from any pattern or style that cuts you in the waist, as it will only make you appear shorter.

Comfort comes first

*Any fabric that has flora and fauna patterns with a tribal touch is ideal when you're at a resort or

beach.

*Comfort and fabric are key. You want to wear something that is good for your skin because these are not pure fabrics, but usually, poly-nylon blends and lycra. So, make sure it suits your skin since you'll spend long hours in it.

*You can pair your bikini with cover-up shirts that you can wear with palazzo pants or dhotis. Gupta has also done a caped top that goes well with a net dhoti.

