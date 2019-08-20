Ace your next jumpsuit look just like Pooja Batra; see pictures

bollywood-fashion

Pooja Batra was clicked at a launch event with husband Nawaz Shah in Juhu, Mumbai. The newly wedded couple was all smiles when snapped by the paparazzi.

Pooja Batra with husband Nawaz Shah at an event in Juhu, Mumbai/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Pooja Batra, Isha Koppikar, Nawaz Shah, Jaz Arora, Rajneesh Duggal and many other celebrities attended a salon launch event hosted in the city. Everyone walked into the stylish event wearing their casual best, but Pooja's retro jumpsuit caught everyone's eye. The popular '90s actress sported a polka dot monochrome jumpsuit, which she paired with red metallic chunky earrings and a red handbag.

Pooja completed her casual attire with an infectious smile, just like always! On the work front, Pooja Batra made her Hollywood debut recently, and is back in town and spending some quality time with husband Nawaz Shah.

Pooja Batra at the salon launch event in Juhu, Mumbai/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Lace Jumpsuit:

These are representational images from Amazon

The one-step outfit that is a perfect alternative to dresses and shorts is a statement jumpsuit. This jumpsuit will make you a trendsetter when you step out in it! Quirky and cool, rock this jumpsuit at a sundowner, as you pair it with strappy wedges and a sequinned sling bag. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 1,484 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Georgette jumpsuit:

Amazon brings you a wide range of jumpsuits, and this trendy and attractive piece will make you look stylish effortlessly. Made to accentuate any body type, it will give you that extra comfort and make you stand out wherever you are, it's made from premium fabric quality as well. Get your fit at the discounted price of Rs 830 only. Shop here.

Crepe Jumpsuit:

Add this printed jumpsuit to your wardrobe collection and get a cool look for the next casual outing you plan! Featuring a stylish yet simple neck, this sleeveless jumpsuit is an ideal pick. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 425 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Cold-shoulder jumpsuit:

This solid and printed basic jumpsuit has a round neck, cold-shoulder sleeves, pockets, and a concealed zip closure. Buy this one at the discounted price of Rs 997 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Also Read: This Raksha Bandhan, go traditional with this jewellery collection from Amazon

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates