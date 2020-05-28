ACP booked for extorting Rs 40,000 from youth

A case has been registered against an assistant commissioner of police posted in Pune for allegedly extorting Rs 40,000 from a youth in Satara district of Maharashtra, an official said. Bhuinj Police Station in Satara has registered the case in this connection against ACP Deepak Humbre, who was attached to the Special Branch. Humbre had been on "compulsory leave" for the last couple of months after an inquiry was pending in connection with a case against him, police said.

"Despite being on compulsory leave, Humbre went to Bhuinj police station in Satara on May 17 in uniform. While he was there, officials from the police station had called three local youths for inquiry in a firing case," the official said. "After the inquiry, the youths were allowed to go. However, one of the youths later allegedly received a call from Humbre, who demanded Rs 50,000 from them. The ACP assured that the youth would not face any trouble in the case if he gave him money, and told him that he knows the police officers concerned and can settle the matter," the official added.

The deal was then settled for Rs 40,000 and the youth gave cash to him, he said. "The youths were again called for an inquiry at the police station. The youth then lodged a complaint of extortion against the ACP," he said. Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Shisave, said that an inquiry was initiated against Humbre, who is about to retire in the next 35 days and the report has been sent to DGP office in Mumbai for further action.

