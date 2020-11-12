Action on Aayush Sharma's mind

A day after celebrating Diwali with family, Aayush Sharma will kick off the shoot of Antim, which marks his on-screen union with brother-in-law Salman Khan. It is learnt that the actor will commence the schedule with an important chase sequence that will be shot in Pune over two days. Considering the crime drama — an adaptation of the Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern (2018) — hinges on action, director Mahesh Manjrekar has roped in action choreographer Vikram Dahiya of Saaho (2019) fame to design the high-octane stunts.

"Aayush plays a gangster in the film, and has been training for the past two months to attain a rugged physique. Since he is physically ready, the makers have decided to wrap up the action scenes first before moving to Karjat to shoot the remaining portions. Vikram is expected to train Aayush over the next few days before he faces the camera on November 15. To maintain authenticity, the actor will perform all action sequences without the aid of a body double," says a unit hand.



While the original film had a short but impactful role of a police officer, Manjrekar has reportedly fleshed out the part to suit Salman Khan. The superstar will step into his role of a no-nonsense cop only by December. The source adds, "Salman will shoot his portion once he has honoured his Bigg Boss commitment." The unit will adopt a bio-bubble mode to minimise contact with the outside world.

