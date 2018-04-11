Actor Akashdeep Saigal booked for beating up Bandra auto rickshaw drivers, he files cross FIR

Akashdeep Saigal has filed a cross FIR against two auto rickshaw drivers



The Bandra police have booked actor Akashdeep Saigal and his relatives for allegedly assaulting auto rickshaw drivers at Bandra on Tuesday afternoon. The actor has filed a cross FIR against two auto rickshaw drivers.

The Bandra police said the actor and two of his relatives had an argument with two auto drivers over a one-way near Gaiety Galaxy, Bandra. The auto rickshaw drivers claimed that Saigal and his two relatives assaulted and abused them. One of the auto rickshaw drivers, Shabbir Wahab, in his complaint has said that the actor claimed it was a one-way and rickshaws were not allowed there. Suddenly one of Saigal's relatives came with a stick and assaulted them and kicked them.

The two drivers are admitted in Bhabha Hospital. The Bandra police have filed a case of assault and criminal intimidation. In the cross FIR, Saigal has claimed he and his relatives were assaulted and beaten up by the rickshaw drivers over going in a one way, and when they asked them not to abuse them, they were further beaten up. The drivers were booked under sections of the IPC for rioting, assault and furtherance of common intention by the police.

