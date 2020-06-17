Actor Ali Fazal's mother passes away in Lucknow

In a devasting piece of news, Ali Fazal lost his mother on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications.

The Mirzapur actor's spokesperson put out an official statement confirming Fazal's mother's death. The statement read: "It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace."

"Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point."

Further details are awaited.

