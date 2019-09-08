Actor-dance trainer Veeru Krishnan passes away

Veeru Krishnan, known for his work in films like Raja Hindustani and Ishq, passed away on September 7, Saturday, in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Athiya Shetty took to Twitter to mourn his demise. Veeru Krishnan also taught Kathak to a number of Bollywood celebrities.

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to remember the actor-dancer and mourn his demise. Here's what she tweeted: "You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. #panditveerukrishnan"

Lara Dutta also shared her shock and sorrow on Twitter. Here's what she tweeted:

This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/LDoSh3Ok6G — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 7, 2019

Athiya Shetty, too, expressed her condolences. She wrote, "omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak."

Karanvir Bora tweeted this:

He was and will always remain a legend https://t.co/sA4fVtkLr3 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 7, 2019

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted: "Thank you for all the laughs Veeru. May God rest your soul in peace."

