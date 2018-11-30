Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to three-month civil prison

national

Actor Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three-month civil prison in a loan default case. Yadav was immediately taken into custody by the Delhi Police after the Delhi High Court order was pronounced on Friday.

Though counsel for Yadav, Advocate Surat Singh sought more time and also expressed willingness to submit the papers of an immovable property as assurance, the Court did not provide him relief. Advocate S.K. Sharma, the counsel for petitioner M.G. Aggarwal said that there were several occasions where Yadav had dodged the decree for a very long time.

To this, the court observed: "I am satisfied from the past conduct of Yadav that in spite of being in a position to pay the decretal amount 8 crore are managing their affairs so as to avoid execution of the decree."

Actor Yadav and his wife Radha had taken loan in 2010 from to make his directorial debut with Hindi film 'Ata Pata Laapata'. They have been engaged in a legal battle after Delhi-based businessman, M.G. Agarwal, owner of Murli Projects, filed a case against the couple in the High Court for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor had allegedly taken in 2010 to make his directorial debut.

