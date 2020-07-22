Actress Aayat Shaikh joins the cast of Pratyush Upadhyay's latest movie Covid-19
Aayat Shaikh is a renowned face in Hindi Film and entertainment industry and has done lot of music videos with Zee music, T-Series and many more well known major labels in the industry
Aayat Shaikh is a renowned face in Hindi Film and entertainment industry and has done lot of music videos with Zee music, T-Series and many more well known major labels in the industry, Web-series like Secret Santa with Innocent Virus Films, Short films and one Punjabi movie which is also starting soon.
Aayat has recently done a music video with Jonita Gandhi which is released on music Platform Zee-Music. 'Bin bole baby tu' is a commercial party song of Zee Music Company which is sung by Jonita Gandhi & Rapper Perry-G, and is Performed by Aayat Shaikh.
Previously Aayat Shaikh stepped in music videos like ' Main thoda tum Zara ', Tanha jab bhi & Tere Sang. She got a great audience attention from these Videos. Aayat Shaikh is going to debute herself in Pollywod Industry – upcoming Punjabi Film "Target" as a lead face very soon.
Talking about Aayat's role in Innocent Virus films's Covid-19, she plays an investigating journalist who is instrumental on solving the mystery behind this pandemic. Producer Pratyush upadhyay says this is a very challenging role and we are confident that Aayat will be doing complete justice to the character with her great acting skills and confidence. https://instagram.com/innocentvirusfilms?igshid=tqvw8jqgghtn
We wish all the best to Aayat and team of Covid-19 and wish they achieve tremendous success .
