Actress Mohena Kumari Singh tests positive for Coronavirus along with five family members

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh has been tested Coronavirus positive along with her five other family members, a report by Hindustan Times informs. She has been admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh and speaking to the daily, she stated how the infection began when her mother-in-law was down with fever.

She said, "At first, her test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn't do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it's all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without Coronavirus."

The actress also informs that the symptoms of the family members are mild as of now. "I guess that's why nobody understood. I know there is a lot of negative news going around here and there, which is very unfortunate, especially because my in-laws have been doing so much work for so many people. People have got the opportunity to malign us, but anyway, we have mild symptoms," stated Kumari.

She also informed that most of the people in her house have been tested positive. She said, "Except my brother-in-law, we all are infected. Rest of the numbers are all people who live in our house, they are part of a sanstha. Again, nobody has any symptoms that are very big, everybody is fine. If only we had everybody falling sick, then we could have understood."

