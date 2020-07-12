Actress Rachel White tests COVID-19 positive

Actress Rachel White has tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday, Rachel took to Twitter and confirmed that she has contracted the deadly virus and and is home-quarantined now.

"I have tested Covid-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery," Rachel tweeted.

I have tested COViD19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) July 11, 2020

Wishing her speedy recovery, netizens asked her to take proper care of herself. A user commented: "Don't take stress. You will be fine soon."

Another one wrote: "Get well soon. Take proper precautions." Rachel is known for her roles in films "Ungli" and "Har Har Byomkesh".

On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

