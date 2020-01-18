Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has been injured after her car rammed into a truck on Pune Mumbai expressway near Khalapur toll plaza. She has been admitted to MGM hospital in Panvel.

The accident took place near Kharagpur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The car in which Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were present was hit by a truck on the expressway. According to reports, Javed Akhtar is safe. Both the injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital. Where the couple was headed is still left to be known.

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2020

The veteran actor's car has also suffered significant damage. Last night, the actress celebrated her husband and legendary writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of the industry.

Shabana will be shifted to a hospital in Mumbai shortly. A CT scan of her head was done at MGM and the report is awaited. According to MGM hospital sources, she is said to be fine, though she has sustained a minor head injury and also has injured her right eye. The hospital sources also revealed that Javed Akhtar, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday, escaped unhurt.

The impact of the accident was so hard that it damaged the rear backside of the Tata Safari Storme vx car. The driver was lucky as the airbag on the steering opened up due to the hard impact. The local SP of Raigad Anil Paraskar said that the accused driver of the truck is at large and will be apprehended soon. A case has been registered under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and Indian Penal Code.

