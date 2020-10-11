Actress turned COVID-warrior tests positive, resolves to rejoin work on recovery

26-year-old actress turned nurse, Shikha Malhotra has tested positive of COVID-19. Shikha, had voluntarily joined medical services in March 2020 after COVID-19 outbreak. Since joining, Shikha has been working as a nurse in the Hinduhruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital. While speaking to Mid-day, Shikha said that she will rejoin work once she recovers from the infection.

Shikha Malhotra has acted in 'Running Shadi', 'Fan', she also featured in Punjabi and south indian movies. She was also the lead actress in hindi movie 'Kaanchli'. After nationwide lockdown was announced, shooting was also stalled. Shikha, having a nursing degree from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Safdarjung, New Delhi, decided to contribute to the noble cause serving petients. She applied to many private hospitals, and no luck. However, BMC administration responded her, asking her to join service.

"After joining Hinduhruday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari (E). I was initially deputed in an isolation ward. Then I was shifted to ICU as a nursing officer, it has been 6 months now. I have watched every aspect of this pandemic" tells Shikha. "I saw many dying, many recovering and reuniting with their family. Tears of joy and grief. It was indeed difficult time till June-July" she added.

Shikha felt breathlessness couple of days ago, upon testing she was found positive. She has been admitted in ICU of Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari. "I am urging each and every person not to take this pandemic lightly, we can't lower our guard until we have vaccine" she said. "Hundreds of people are texting and sending messages on social media, praying for my well-being. I am overwhelmed with their love and affection. I will definitely recover and will rejoin the work which I am doing", she confirmed.

