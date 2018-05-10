Adaa Khan get emotional on Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show

In conversation with Rajeev Khandelwal on Zee TV's JuzzBaatt... Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, Adaa Khan opens up about the toughest phase of her life



Zee TV's new weekend chat show JuzzBaatt... Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak gives viewers a candid glimpse into the inspiring journeys of popular celebrities from different walks of life. This weekend, actors Adaa Khan and Karanvir Bohra will be seen on the show revealing some of their deepest secrets and talking about their 'Sangeen' and 'Namkeen' moments in a light-hearted conversation with the host Rajeev Khandelwal.

Recounting some of the moments from her personal and professional journey, Adaa Khan spoke about one of the toughest phases of her life when she lost her beloved mother to cancer a few years ago. Adaa, with enormous strength, spoke about how she was completely devastated after her mother's demise and went through an emotional upheaval. Adaa added, "My mother was my backbone. While she was admitted to the hospital, she wanted me to resume work instead of being by her side. I remember she always wanted me to work with Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am but it is extremely unfortunate that she could not watch me fulfill her dream. She isn't present by my side but I know she is my guardian angel and watching over me from above."



Rajeev Khandelwal

While the conversation got Adaa teary-eyed, host Rajeev Khandelwal complimented her for displaying great strength and courage during tough times. Rajeev got emotional too and took the opportunity to convey a message to his mother and said, "I just want to say, I love you mom".

